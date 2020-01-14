SEASON Zine Tap Nikita Parris To Cover New ‘SUSTAINABILITY’ Issue

SEASON zine’s latest issue is dedicated to exploring how sustainable the game is for women on and off the pitch after the triumphant Women’s World Cup and a changing 2019 for the women’s game

Issue 7 sees Lioness and Manchester City-turned-Lyon forward Nikita Parris as the latest SEASON cover star, who opens up on moving on from the disappointment of the WWC and adjusting to life in Lyon.

The issues’ main editorial spotlights three of Football Beyond Borders’ finest, who wear luxury sustainable designs including Comme des Garçons and Ahluwalia Studio while discussing gender equality, Greta Thunberg and doing things their way.

Elsewhere Florencia Galarza explains her Flow FC initiative, BRUJAS’ Arianna Gil talks through the role soccer plays in her life and work and vegan chef and artist Denai Moore shares her love of Caribbean food and Arsenal in another stacked issue which fuses the worlds of football and fashion together across 116 pages. Check out Issue 7’s cover below.

Check out the the full list of UK stockists here, and purchase issue 7, which ships worldwide, via the SEASON website.